Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.
  • On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.
  • On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.
  • On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

CHPT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.52.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

