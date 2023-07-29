Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,427. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,985,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,942,000 after purchasing an additional 219,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,039,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,992,000 after acquiring an additional 41,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

