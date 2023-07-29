Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $110.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

