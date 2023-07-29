Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $17.81 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

