P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.3 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

BKFKF remained flat at $54.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 324. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

