Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Trading Up 22.4%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Oxus Acquisition

oxus acquisition corp. is a special purpose acquisition company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. we intend to focus on energy transition technologies in emerging/frontier countries but may pursue an initial business combination with any target business and in any sector or geographical location.

