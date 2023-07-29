Oxen Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $4.10 million and $192,648.89 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00310742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.05 or 0.00818704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00554436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00063023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00121902 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,077,202 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

