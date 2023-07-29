Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.397 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Up 5.1 %

OVV stock opened at C$59.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$78.44.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.47 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 7.8272472 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ovintiv

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

