Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTIS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

