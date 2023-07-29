Otis Worldwide Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

