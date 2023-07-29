OTA Financial Group L.P. Trims Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,456 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.56. 384,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

