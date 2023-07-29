Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 31,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.