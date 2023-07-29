O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $928.79. The stock had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $932.91 and its 200 day moving average is $882.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

