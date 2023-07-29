O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.05-$37.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.57 billion.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $928.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,661. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $932.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $882.22.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 37.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $948.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 112,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

