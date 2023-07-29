O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $954.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $928.79. 423,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $932.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $882.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

