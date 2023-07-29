Orbler Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $98.09 million and approximately $186,065.29 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

