Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.71 ($11.90) and traded as low as €10.28 ($11.42). Orange shares last traded at €10.51 ($11.68), with a volume of 9,700,654 shares trading hands.
Orange Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.71.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.