Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.71 ($11.90) and traded as low as €10.28 ($11.42). Orange shares last traded at €10.51 ($11.68), with a volume of 9,700,654 shares trading hands.

Orange Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.71.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

