Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 797,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORMP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 286,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,272. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,093.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.