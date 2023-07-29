Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $115.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

