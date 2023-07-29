OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,081,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 606,994 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $182.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $32,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at $81,916,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

