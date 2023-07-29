ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 80.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.