ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 541,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. 7,613,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $105.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.