OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.05 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $85.70 million and $10.05 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

