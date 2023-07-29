Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.
NYSE OLN traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $57.98. 2,937,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.
OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
