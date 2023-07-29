Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $15.45 on Friday, hitting $427.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.54. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $38,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

