Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of ODFL stock traded up $15.45 on Friday, hitting $427.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.54. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $38,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
