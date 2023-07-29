Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 855,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,061. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a PE ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

