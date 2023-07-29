Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Oil States International Stock Performance
Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 855,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,061. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a PE ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oil States International
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.