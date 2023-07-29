Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.34

Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.34 and traded as high as $35.04. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 15,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

