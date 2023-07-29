NXM Price Reaches $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.21 or 1.00038315 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

