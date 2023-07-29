NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.11

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.11 and traded as high as $40.15. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 38,552 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

