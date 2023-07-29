NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.
NVR Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NVR traded up $41.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6,343.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,043.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,627.48. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $68,128,926. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
