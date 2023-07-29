NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR traded up $41.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6,343.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,043.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,627.48. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 415.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $68,128,926. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

