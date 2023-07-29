nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 83,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. 2,297,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.