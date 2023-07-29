NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.50% of NVE worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $380.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.24.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

