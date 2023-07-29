NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NV5 Global worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 379,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. 113,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,399. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

