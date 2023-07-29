NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.82. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 248,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

