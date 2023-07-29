Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. Nucor has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

