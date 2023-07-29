NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NovoCure Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.32. 1,542,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,203. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

About NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after acquiring an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $5,696,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.