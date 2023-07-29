NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $33.32 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

