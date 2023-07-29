NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.