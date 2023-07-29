Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) vs. Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Head to Head Comparison

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Trainline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 2 6 3 1 2.25 Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $17.96, indicating a potential downside of 16.68%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Trainline.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.89 -$2.27 billion ($3.44) -6.27 Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Trainline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trainline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Trainline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -23.54% -448.59% -7.60% Trainline N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Trainline on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

