NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

