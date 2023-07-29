NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $229,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

