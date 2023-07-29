NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

