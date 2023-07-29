NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $350.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.32 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.