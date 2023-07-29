NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,454,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539,726. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

