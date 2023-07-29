NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

