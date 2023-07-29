NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 240 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. 494,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,224. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

