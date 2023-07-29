NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Sempra by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after purchasing an additional 592,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

NYSE:SRE opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.21.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

