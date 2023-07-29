NorthRock Partners LLC Has $593,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

GE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,454,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,034. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

