NorthRock Partners LLC Has $237,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.64.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $396.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.36. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

