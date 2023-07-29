NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

